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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in North Las Vegas Today
North Las Vegas neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from holiday decor to useful tools. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Oncor 5ft Black Forest Christmas Tree
Item: Oncor 5ft Black Forest Christmas Tree
Condition/details: Eco-friendly recycled PVC with flame retardant plastic needles. Metal stand included. Great for a smaller space or as a second tree.
Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV (North Las Vegas area)
Source: nextdoor.com
Santa Claus on Rocking Horse Decoration
Item: Santa Claus on Rocking Horse Decoration
Description: Festive Santa on a rocking horse with presents. Perfect for holiday decor on a table, shelf, or entryway.
Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Portable Work Light with Stand
Item: Portable Work Light with Stand
Description: Sturdy work light with protective cage and yellow stand. Ideal for garage projects, DIY work, or outdoor use where you need extra light.
Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Yellow Portable Work Light
Item: Yellow Portable Work Light
Description: UL Listed portable work light with protective cage and yellow cord. Handy for quick repairs, car work, or lighting up dark corners.
Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in North Las Vegas tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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