North Las Vegas neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from holiday decor to useful tools. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Oncor 5ft Black Forest Christmas Tree

Condition/details: Eco-friendly recycled PVC with flame retardant plastic needles. Metal stand included. Great for a smaller space or as a second tree.

Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV (North Las Vegas area)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Santa Claus on Rocking Horse Decoration

Description: Festive Santa on a rocking horse with presents. Perfect for holiday decor on a table, shelf, or entryway.

Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Portable Work Light with Stand

Description: Sturdy work light with protective cage and yellow stand. Ideal for garage projects, DIY work, or outdoor use where you need extra light.

Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Yellow Portable Work Light

Description: UL Listed portable work light with protective cage and yellow cord. Handy for quick repairs, car work, or lighting up dark corners.

Location: Granite Falls, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in North Las Vegas tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.