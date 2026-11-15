North Las Vegas is busy and growing, and so is the need for safe, reliable drivers. If you’ve got a CDL—or are just getting started—there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.

Andrus Transportation Services, Inc. Location: North Las Vegas, NV (routes across Western U.S.)

(routes across Western U.S.) Salary: Average $65,000 – $99,000 per year ( $1,250 – $1,920 weekly base , plus bonuses)

( , plus bonuses) Type: Full-time, regional/OTR

Highlights: Consistent 2,500+ miles/week, no-touch freight with about 70% drop & hook, home every 7–10 days. Newer automatic trucks, health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation, pet and rider policy, and multiple performance and experience bonuses.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: North Las Vegas, NV (Las Vegas valley routes)

(Las Vegas valley routes) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, local delivery

Highlights: Early morning Tuesday–Friday schedule delivering to restaurants, bars, casinos, and retailers. Hands-on role with loading/unloading cases and kegs, strong focus on safety and customer service, plus a big benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, and more).

Employer: Not listed (regional carrier)

Not listed (regional carrier) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $1,300 – $1,500 per week

Type: Full-time, regional

Highlights: No experience needed—great for new CDL grads. Dedicated lanes in NV, CA, and AZ, home every week, steady freight, paid training, and a long list of benefits (health, 401(k), pet/passenger programs). Contact James Reyes at (510) 906-8971 to apply.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $1,800 – $2,000 per week

Type: Not specified (on-the-road driving)

Not specified (on-the-road driving) Highlights: Driving Amazon Relay blocks, on-the-road work with weekly pay in the upper range for regional-style runs. Short posting, so reach out quickly if you’re interested.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—transportation employers often have more than one lane or schedule open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.