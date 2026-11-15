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North Las Vegas
🚌 North Las Vegas Transportation Jobs – Multiple CDL Openings
4 days ago
North Las Vegas is busy and growing, and so is the need for safe, reliable drivers. If you’ve got a CDL—or are just getting started—there are several solid options hiring now.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Regional (Western States)
- Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV (routes across Western U.S.)
- Salary: Average $65,000 – $99,000 per year ($1,250 – $1,920 weekly base, plus bonuses)
- Type: Full-time, regional/OTR
- Highlights: Consistent 2,500+ miles/week, no-touch freight with about 70% drop & hook, home every 7–10 days. Newer automatic trucks, health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation, pet and rider policy, and multiple performance and experience bonuses.
Delivery Driver, CDL A – Wine, Spirits & Beer
- Employer: Johnson Brothers
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV (Las Vegas valley routes)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, local delivery
- Highlights: Early morning Tuesday–Friday schedule delivering to restaurants, bars, casinos, and retailers. Hands-on role with loading/unloading cases and kegs, strong focus on safety and customer service, plus a big benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, and more).
No Experience Regional CDL A Drivers – Weekly Home Time
- Employer: Not listed (regional carrier)
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Salary: $1,300 – $1,500 per week
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Highlights: No experience needed—great for new CDL grads. Dedicated lanes in NV, CA, and AZ, home every week, steady freight, paid training, and a long list of benefits (health, 401(k), pet/passenger programs). Contact James Reyes at (510) 906-8971 to apply.
Commercial Driver’s License Driver – Amazon Relay
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Salary: $1,800 – $2,000 per week
- Type: Not specified (on-the-road driving)
- Highlights: Driving Amazon Relay blocks, on-the-road work with weekly pay in the upper range for regional-style runs. Short posting, so reach out quickly if you’re interested.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—transportation employers often have more than one lane or schedule open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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