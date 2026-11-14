North Las Vegas has a nice mix of customer service roles right now, from phones to front-end retail and store leadership. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients and customers with questions, orders, and issues. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, enter orders, update records, and make sure people are following their doctor’s directions.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job in the deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping shoppers with healthy food choices. Comes with store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, and benefits eligibility for many team members.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers and courtesy clerks, and handle customer issues at the registers. Good fit if you have cashier experience plus some leadership skills and want growth, benefits, and DailyPay.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Store leadership role overseeing departments, sales, and team performance, and stepping in for the Store Manager. Best for someone with 1–3 years of retail leadership, strong people skills, and interest in running the whole store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while the roles are still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.