North Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and want solid hours and benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: North Las Vegas, NV (Southern Regional routes)

Type: Internship / Entry-Level CDL-A

Pay: $54,392 – $104,983.67 per year (about $0.58–$0.83 per mile , $1,046 – $2,018.92 per week , depending on experience and routes)

(about , , depending on experience and routes) Deadline: 11/30/2026

Regional flatbed driving with strong pay, a $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay), and full benefits + 401(k) match + PTO. Great for newer CDL-A drivers who want big-company resources, late‑model trucks, and paid orientation in Spokane.

Employer: Cintas

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-Time, 1st Shift

Schedule: Most work 4 days/week, no nights or weekends for most routes

Pay: Solid base salary plus commission (amount not listed)

Drive a Cintas truck on a set route, delivering uniforms and facility products while managing and growing existing customer accounts. Comes with a 10-week paid training program, performance bonuses, and strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-Time

Schedule: Early AM starts, Tuesday–Friday workweek

Local Class A delivery of wine, spirits, and beer to restaurants, bars, casinos, and retailers around the valley. You’ll be home after your route, get a Tuesday–Friday schedule, and enjoy a big benefits package with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discounts, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more routes and roles that might fit your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.