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🏥 North Las Vegas Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
North Las Vegas healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and in‑home care. If you’re ready to help patients and seniors close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Pharmacy Tech
- Employer: North Vista Hospital
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Per Diem, variable shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Support pharmacists with daily pharmacy operations at a 177‑bed, award‑winning hospital. Good fit if you have a NV pharmacy tech license, a high school diploma, and want flexible, per‑diem hours.
Certified Nursing Assist (CNA) – Med/Surg | Nights
- Employer: North Vista Hospital
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full‑time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role providing basic nursing care to non‑critical Med/Surg patients under RN supervision. You’ll need a current CNA certificate, BLS, and some acute care or clinic experience is preferred.
Paramedic / ER Tech | FT Nights
- Employer: Emerus Holdings, Inc.
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full‑time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a small‑format, fully accredited hospital providing direct ER support—vitals, labs, wound care, IVs, and more. Requires a Las Vegas‑market Paramedic or A‑EMT license (or IV + lab credentials) plus BLS and usually ACLS.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Senior Helpers
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
Provide non‑medical care and companionship to seniors in their homes—help with meals, walking, hygiene, and daily tasks. Good for caring people who want flexible schedules and are open to learning on the job.
Pediatric Clinical Care Assistant / Dental Assistant
- Employer: Absolute Dental
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV (Lake Mead & LMJ locations)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Around $15/hour, plus $750 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates
Help kids feel safe and happy during dental visits while assisting the dentist chairside. Great for someone with some dental experience, a love for working with children, and interest in training and growth in pediatric dentistry.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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