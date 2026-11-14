North Las Vegas healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and in‑home care. If you’re ready to help patients and seniors close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: North Vista Hospital

North Vista Hospital Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Per Diem, variable shifts

Per Diem, variable shifts Salary: Not listed

Support pharmacists with daily pharmacy operations at a 177‑bed, award‑winning hospital. Good fit if you have a NV pharmacy tech license, a high school diploma, and want flexible, per‑diem hours.

Employer: North Vista Hospital

North Vista Hospital Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full‑time , night shift

, night shift Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role providing basic nursing care to non‑critical Med/Surg patients under RN supervision. You’ll need a current CNA certificate, BLS, and some acute care or clinic experience is preferred.

Employer: Emerus Holdings, Inc.

Emerus Holdings, Inc. Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full‑time , night shift

, night shift Salary: Not listed

Work in a small‑format, fully accredited hospital providing direct ER support—vitals, labs, wound care, IVs, and more. Requires a Las Vegas‑market Paramedic or A‑EMT license (or IV + lab credentials) plus BLS and usually ACLS.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Provide non‑medical care and companionship to seniors in their homes—help with meals, walking, hygiene, and daily tasks. Good for caring people who want flexible schedules and are open to learning on the job.

Employer: Absolute Dental

Location: North Las Vegas, NV (Lake Mead & LMJ locations)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Around $15/hour, plus $750 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates

Help kids feel safe and happy during dental visits while assisting the dentist chairside. Great for someone with some dental experience, a love for working with children, and interest in training and growth in pediatric dentistry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.