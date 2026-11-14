North Las Vegas food spots are busy and hiring, from casinos to quick-service pizza. If you like fast-paced work and steady tips or hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (Boyd Gaming)

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (Boyd Gaming) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Clear and reset tables, run bus tubs to the kitchen, and keep the dining room spotless while helping with drink refills. Good fit if you like moving, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want to get your foot in the door at a major casino property.

Employer: Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (Boyd Gaming)

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (Boyd Gaming) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, seat parties, share specials, and help keep service running smoothly in a busy casino restaurant. Great if you have strong people skills, can stay on your feet, and want front-of-house experience with a well-known employer.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service and pizza-making, with flexible schedules, menu discounts, and growth potential based on hours and performance. Ideal if you’re at least 16, like a team setting, and want steady hours in a fast-paced shop.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.