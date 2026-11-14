North Las Vegas is busy with warehouse, logistics, and clean‑energy work right now. If you like hands-on jobs and fixing or building things, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead precision manufacturing and assembly teams for a global clean‑energy company. You’ll plan production, drive KPIs, work with engineering and supply chain, and build a high-performing crew while keeping safety and quality tight.

Employer: Raymond West

Raymond West Location: North Las Vegas, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour

Repair and service warehouse equipment at customer sites, with a company vehicle and fuel card provided. Good fit if you have 3+ years of mechanical/electrical repair experience, like working independently, and want steady overtime potential plus full benefits.

Employer: Raymond West

Raymond West Location: North Las Vegas, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour

Specialize in conveyor systems—belt work, mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic troubleshooting—out in the field. You’ll travel within your territory, use a company vehicle, and get full benefits while keeping big warehouse operations running.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.