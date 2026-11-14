North Las Vegas has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and sharp. If you don’t mind being on your feet and moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: North Las Vegas, NV (mobile, at client sites)

(mobile, at client sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing, from vacuuming to waxing and polishing. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Nexsentio Facility Services

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19.00 per hour

General cleaning inside buildings and on the grounds: bathrooms, floors, break rooms, trash, and windows. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of cleaning experience, can lift up to 25 lbs, and are okay with long periods of walking and standing; open day and night shifts.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: 5801 Nicco Way, Las Vegas, NV (near Nellis AFB)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; benefits package available via ABM

You’ll keep a warehouse facility clean and safe: restrooms, floors, trash, glass, and basic upkeep using cleaning chemicals and equipment. No diploma required; they welcome people new or returning to the workforce and are very military- and veteran-friendly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.