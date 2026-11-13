North Las Vegas is busy right now with operations and leadership hiring, especially in clean energy, EV tech, and transit. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for a global cryogenic pump manufacturer, reporting directly to the President. You’ll oversee multiple departments, manage budgets and KPIs, drive safety and quality, and guide a large team in a fast-paced manufacturing setting.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,500 – $185,900 per year (base, plus potential incentives)

Hands-on leadership role in a growing EV battery operation, covering production, warehouse, inventory, and shipping. You’ll use data and KPIs to improve safety, quality, and cost, while building team capability and supporting up to 15% travel.

Employer: Transdev North America

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site (no remote)

Salary: $72,000 – $90,000 per year

Oversee 24/7 transportation dispatch operations to keep bus service safe, reliable, and on time. This role is heavy on people management, attendance and leave tracking (including FMLA), and enforcing safety and service standards, with a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.