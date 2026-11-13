North Las Vegas is busy with industrial and production work right now. If you like hands-on jobs and steady schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (Nikkiso Cryo)

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (Nikkiso Cryo) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on assembling and testing high-tech cryogenic pumps used around the world. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can read drawings, and want steady shop-floor work with a focus on safety and precision.

Employer: Red Diamond Investors, LLC

Location: North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Package and label cannabis flower for dispensaries in a clean, organized production setting. Monday–Friday day shifts, benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and steady work if you’re 21+ with the required cards and like detailed, repetitive tasks.

Employer: Nikkiso (Clean Energy & Industrial Gases / Nikkiso Cryo)

(Clean Energy & Industrial Gases / Nikkiso Cryo) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect parts and assemblies for high-speed machinery, keeping everything up to spec and ISO-compliant. Great for someone with 3+ years inspection experience who’s comfortable with blueprints, measuring tools, and working on a busy shop floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.