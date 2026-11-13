North Las Vegas has a bunch of hands-on education roles open right now, from CCSD classrooms to a cozy in-home daycare. Most are school-day schedules, great if you like working with kids and want your evenings free.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Cahlan ES, North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 9 months, 7 hours/day

Program: Intermediate Autism (Title I Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant III)

Intermediate Autism (Title I Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant III) Key requirements: High school diploma or GED, 48+ college credits or ETS ParaPro, experience with children, in-person CPR/AED certification.

Support students in an intermediate autism program in a structured school setting. Good fit if you’re patient, detail-oriented, and want steady school-year work.

Employer: Clark County School District

Location: Lois Craig ES, North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 9 months, 6 hours/day

Job family: Para-Professional/Aides/Assistants

Para-Professional/Aides/Assistants More details: Official description: https://ccsd.net/employees/resources/pdf/desc/support-staff/1223.pdf

Work directly with students who need extra help in reading and language. Great if you enjoy small-group instruction and want to see quick wins in kids’ skills.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Fitzgerald ES, North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 9 months, 7 hours/day

Program: AUT – Primary (Title I Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant III)

AUT – Primary (Title I Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant III) Key requirements: High school diploma or GED, 48+ college credits or ETS ParaPro, experience with children, valid ID, in-person CPR/AED certification.

Help young students in a primary autism program with learning, routines, and daily support. Ideal if you’re calm, caring, and interested in special education.

Employer: Kiddy Care Daycare (licensed in-home family child care)

(licensed in-home family child care) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Work setting: In-person, small home-based program

In-person, small home-based program Key requirements: 18+, childcare experience preferred, background check & fingerprinting, CPR/First Aid (or willing to get), negative TB test; ECE coursework or CDA is a plus.

Lead daily play, learning, and routines in a small, family-style daycare. Nice option if you want a close-knit setting instead of a big center or school.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, check the full details, and get your application in before the deadlines sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.