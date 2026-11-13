North Las Vegas is busy with defense and cyber work right now, and IT pros are in demand. If you’ve got clearance (or can get it), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ShorePoint, LLC

ShorePoint, LLC Location: North Las Vegas, NV (onsite)

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level NOC role watching over enterprise networks and cyber sensors while handling frontline user support. Great fit if you have Network+ (or similar), 1+ year NOC/Helpdesk/SOC experience, and an active DOE Q or DoD TS clearance, and want to grow in a fast-moving cybersecurity firm.

Employer: Peraton

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $166,000 (target range)

Senior-level role doing deep cyber threat and all-source intelligence work for US government and DoD networks. Best for seasoned analysts with 10–16+ years’ experience (depending on education), TS clearance (with ability to obtain Q/SCI), and strong skills in IOCs, APTs, and intel reporting.

Employer: JT4

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000 – $96,000

Hands-on Windows, Linux, virtualization, and storage admin role supporting test ranges for the Air Force, Space Force, and Navy. Good match if you have an IT-related degree, ~5 years’ experience, can obtain a security clearance, and hold (or can get) Security+; benefits start Day 1 with 401(k) match and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—IT hiring here often values clearances and drive just as much as a perfect resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.