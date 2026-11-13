North Las Vegas retail is busy right now—great if you like talking with people and staying on your feet. Here are several solid customer-facing roles, from grocery to auto parts to specialty shoes.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Active, on-your-feet role helping shoppers, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like variety, flexible schedules, weekly pay, and store discounts.

Employer: 2020 Companies

Location: Sam’s Club 4974, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Sam’s Club 4974, Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hr base + uncapped commission, paid weekly

In-store sales role talking with Sam’s Club members about home warranty plans and signing them up via QR code. Set Wednesday–Sunday, 11 AM–7 PM schedule, with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid training.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-of-store team, help customers (including pros), and handle some shift management when supervisors are out. Nice option if you like cars or want growth, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and tuition help.

Employer: HOKA (Deckers Brands)

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right running and walking shoes while repping a popular performance brand. Great if you enjoy an upbeat store vibe, learning product details, and want seasonal work with competitive pay and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.