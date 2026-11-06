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🛒 North Las Vegas Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Open Now
North Las Vegas retail is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
GROCERY/DAY STOCKER (Part-Time)
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the grocery aisles full, clean, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, can lift and move stock, and want steady hours in a busy store.
Sales Associate - HOKA (Part-Time)
- Employer: HOKA (Deckers Brands)
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find the right shoes and gear while sharing product knowledge and running tips. You’ll work the sales floor and register, keep the store looking sharp, and join a brand that offers employee discounts and growth opportunities.
Produce Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Albertsons
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the produce department, from ordering and displays to training staff and keeping everything fresh and safe. Great for someone with grocery experience who’s ready to supervise a team and own a department’s results.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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