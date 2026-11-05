🏥 North Las Vegas Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Las Vegas has a solid mix of hospital, clinic, and travel healthcare roles right now. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or vet medicine, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: The Valley Health System (Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center®)

The Valley Health System (Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center®) Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

ER RN role providing patient-centered emergency care and leading the care team at a well-known Valley Health System hospital. Comes with competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and career growth across UHS’s large hospital network. Requires NV RN license, BLS, ACLS, and PALS or NRP plus at least 1 year acute care or specialty course.

Employer: Grand Teton Animal Hospital

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $100,000–$150,000, depending on experience and schedule

Small-animal independently owned practice where you can actually know your clients and patients. Offers flexible scheduling, employer health contribution, PTO, CE allowance, and real input into how the growing hospital runs. Open to experienced vets and new grads who want collaborative medicine and good work–life balance.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in North Las Vegas, NV

Facility in Type: Travel, 26-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, Day shift

Pay: $2,332 per week (based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week; package details subject to confirmation)

26-week travel PT contract with strong weekly pay and day-one medical, dental, and vision, plus 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. Great for PTs (new grads welcome) who want to build skills, work in varied settings, and explore Las Vegas while keeping their career moving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.