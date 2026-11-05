🍽️ North Las Vegas Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles Up to $26/hr

North Las Vegas has a nice mix of entry-level food jobs and solid hospitality careers right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management.

Employer: Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza Location: North Las Vegas, NV 89031 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour + tips

Fun, fast-paced pizza shop with paid training, employee discount, and flexible schedules. No experience needed—just a good attitude, weekend/holiday availability, and a Southern Nevada Food Handlers Card.

Employer: LV Petroleum (Charleys Philly Steaks inside travel center)

(Charleys Philly Steaks inside travel center) Location: 1807 W. Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (weekly pay)

Walk-in interviews weekdays 10–5. You’ll prep and cook Charleys menu items, keep the kitchen clean, and serve guests. Perks include weekly pay, health care (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: North Las Vegas, NV (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23 – $26 per hour + potential bonus

Lead a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and running daily operations. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong career growth.

Employer: Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (Boyd Gaming)

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (hospitality/spa setting)

(hospitality/spa setting) Pay: Not listed

Spa role focused on high-quality manicures and pedicures in a resort environment. You’ll also help guests choose products, support spa reception/attendant duties, and keep your station stocked and spotless. Requires cosmetology/nail training, Drill Certificate, and strong customer service skills.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—apply, then follow up with a quick call or visit if you can.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.