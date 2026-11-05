🛒 North Las Vegas Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

North Las Vegas has a nice mix of part‑time retail and solid full‑time customer service roles right now. Good options here if you want flexible hours or a steady office‑style schedule.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35/hour

You’ll run the register, keep the store clean, and help travelers with snacks, coffee, and more. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, and chances to learn other roles in the travel center.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Lead the store crew when managers aren’t on site, handle customer issues, and keep shelves stocked and signed. Good fit if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties with benefits for part‑timers. Application window currently listed through 01/03/2027.

Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

You’ll scan and bag groceries, help at checkout, grab carts, and keep the front area tidy. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and training even if this is your first customer service job.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays looking great, and help shoppers with produce questions. Offers DailyPay access, store discount, and room to grow in a health‑focused grocery chain.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Help bake, package, and stock breads and sweets while keeping the bakery area clean and organized. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and benefits eligibility depending on hours.

Employer: Copart, Inc

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.03 – $22.58/hour

Office‑based role helping customers by phone and possibly chat/email, mainly coordinating vehicle releases and support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: Aliante Animal Hospital

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Front‑desk style role helping pet owners by phone, email, and in person, plus some payment handling and data entry. Great if you like a fast‑paced setting and want to work around animals and their families.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good customer service spots in North Las Vegas tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.