👔 North Las Vegas Management Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

North Las Vegas is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for folks who like operations, budgets, and people management. If you’ve got solid management experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential Location: North Las Vegas, NV (onsite in the community)

(onsite in the community) Salary: $95,000–$100,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Key requirement: NRED full Community Manager License (CAM)

You’ll run the day-to-day operations of a large homeowners association, manage onsite staff, and be the main link between the board, owners, and the management company. This is a good fit if you enjoy leading teams, handling budgets, and keeping a community running smoothly, with a strong benefits package and room to grow.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Location: North Las Vegas / Mercury, NV (NNSS onsite)

Salary: Project Controls 2: $80,400–$127,900; Project Controls 3: $96,600–$158,000

Type: Full-time

This role supports high-impact national security projects, handling planning, scheduling, and cost control for complex programs at the Nevada National Security Site. Ideal if you have project controls experience (Primavera P6, EVMS, cost forecasting) and want a leadership-track role with strong federal-lab benefits and the chance to mentor others at the 3 level.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.