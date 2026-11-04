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🚚 North Las Vegas Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
North Las Vegas is busy with warehouse, logistics, and dispatch work right now. If you like staying organized, moving fast, and keeping things on schedule, these roles are worth a look.
Buyer II
Employer: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases
Location: North Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the procurement and supply chain for a global industrial gases company. You’ll handle the full buying process from RFQ to invoicing, negotiate with vendors, and help keep critical equipment and parts flowing on time.
AV Prep Technician/Driver
Employer: Jack Morton Worldwide (Peak Technologies)
Location: North Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role mixing warehouse work and driving for live events and AV productions. You’ll pull and stage gear, operate forklifts, load trucks, and deliver equipment while working with cutting-edge event technology.
Warehouse Clerk
Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Location: North Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour
Keep a busy parts warehouse running with shipping, receiving, inventory, and will-call support. This role comes with strong benefits, a 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and training (including forklift certification) to help you grow.
Note: This Warehouse Clerk role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position with Rush Enterprises.
Moving and Dispatch Coordinator
Employer: Prime Talent Solutions
Location: North Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22 per hour
Start: ASAP
Coordinate household moves and driver dispatch while keeping customers updated and happy. Day-shift hours with some Saturday overtime, plus a mix of scheduling, routing, and customer service work—ideal if you stay calm under pressure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often move fast when they see a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.