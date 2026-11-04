🚚 North Las Vegas Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

North Las Vegas is busy with warehouse, logistics, and dispatch work right now. If you like staying organized, moving fast, and keeping things on schedule, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the procurement and supply chain for a global industrial gases company. You’ll handle the full buying process from RFQ to invoicing, negotiate with vendors, and help keep critical equipment and parts flowing on time.

Employer: Jack Morton Worldwide (Peak Technologies)

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role mixing warehouse work and driving for live events and AV productions. You’ll pull and stage gear, operate forklifts, load trucks, and deliver equipment while working with cutting-edge event technology.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Keep a busy parts warehouse running with shipping, receiving, inventory, and will-call support. This role comes with strong benefits, a 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and training (including forklift certification) to help you grow.

Note: This Warehouse Clerk role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position with Rush Enterprises.

Employer: Prime Talent Solutions

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 per hour

Start: ASAP

Coordinate household moves and driver dispatch while keeping customers updated and happy. Day-shift hours with some Saturday overtime, plus a mix of scheduling, routing, and customer service work—ideal if you stay calm under pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often move fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.