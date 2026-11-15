Saunderstown has some very special kittens looking for loving homes through Friends of Homeless Animals of RI (FOHA). All are young Domestic Shorthair cats, and many can be transported to the Northeast.

Below are some of the cuties you can apply for today.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 weeks (DOB 9/6/26)

About 9 weeks (DOB 9/6/26) Location: In RI (confirm exact foster location with FOHA)

(confirm exact foster location with FOHA) Adoption donation: $299

Shelter: Friends of Homeless Animals of RI, Inc. (FOHA)

Contact: Apply at www.fohari.org and email foster at reginasfosterdogs@gmail.com

Sage is a tiny baby kitten just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home. FOHA notes that transportation to the Northeast is included—ask them for details and to confirm Sage’s readiness to travel or be picked up.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 weeks (DOB 9/6/26)

About 9 weeks (DOB 9/6/26) Location: In TX (transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details)

(transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details) Adoption donation: $299

Shelter: Friends of Homeless Animals of RI, Inc. (FOHA)

Contact: Apply at www.fohari.org and email foster at reginasfosterdogs@gmail.com

Reese’s is another very young kitten being helped by FOHA. Even though currently in Texas, this baby can be transported to approved adopters in the Northeast. Be sure to confirm timing and travel plans with the rescue.

👉 Meet Reese's and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Approx. 8 weeks old as of 10/6/26

Approx. 8 weeks old as of 10/6/26 Gender: Male

Location: In MS (transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details)

(transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details) Adoption donation: $299

Shelter: Friends of Homeless Animals of RI, Inc. (FOHA)

Contact: Apply at www.fohari.org and email foster at friendsoha@yahoo.com

Felix is a very young male kitten being fostered in Mississippi. FOHA can arrange transport to the Northeast for approved adopters. Please confirm his current location and when he’ll be ready to come home.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Estimated 6 months old as of 11/14/26

Estimated 6 months old as of 11/14/26 Gender: Both female

Colors: Libby is tabby; Braxie is black

is tabby; is black Location: In MS (transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details)

(transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details) Adoption fee: $498 for the bonded pair

Shelter: Friends of Homeless Animals of RI, Inc. (FOHA)

Contact: Apply at www.fohari.org and email foster at friendsoha@yahoo.com

Libby and Braxie are a bonded pair who have been together since they were 6 weeks old and will not be separated.

Libby (tabby): described as super playful and not scared of anything; she loves everyone and everything.

described as super playful and not scared of anything; she loves everyone and everything. Braxie (black): described as super affectionate and a lap-lover.

If you’re hoping for instant companionship and built-in best friends, these two might be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Libby & Braxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Estimated 9 weeks old as of 11/14/26

Estimated 9 weeks old as of 11/14/26 Gender: Female

Color: Gray or blue (mostly), gray and white

Gray or blue (mostly), gray and white Location: In MS (transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details)

(transportation to the Northeast included; ask for details) Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Friends of Homeless Animals of RI, Inc. (FOHA)

Contact: Apply at www.fohari.org and email foster at friendsoha@yahoo.com

Pecan is described as an adorable gray and white kitten looking for her forever home. She’s still very young and ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Saunderstown-area kittens has caught your eye, please reach out to Friends of Homeless Animals of RI through their website at www.fohari.org and the listed email contacts. Ask them to confirm each kitten’s current location, readiness to travel, and what’s included in the adoption fee.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.