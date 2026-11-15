North Kingstown is quietly becoming a hub for high-end engineering work, from cutting-edge coastal vehicles to smart pool tech. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong options right in town.

Employer: REGENT

REGENT Location: North Kingstown, RI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full electrical schematic and harness design for REGENT’s Viceroy Seaglider, a new coastal vehicle that blends aircraft speed with boat-like costs. This role is hands-on and high-impact: you’ll design fly-by-wire systems, work on HIL benches, solve EMI/ground loop issues, and drive the electrical system through Critical Design Review for certification.

Employer: REGENT

REGENT Location: North Kingstown, RI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hardware-in-the-loop test benches and the crew training simulator for REGENT’s Seaglider. You’ll integrate real-time models with actuators and avionics, plug REGENT’s dynamics into third-party simulators, and validate simulations against real vehicle data—perfect if you love MATLAB/Simulink, HIL platforms, and end-to-end ownership.

Employer: Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Location: North Kingstown, RI (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take projects from concept to manufacturing for IoT-connected pool and spa equipment used in homes worldwide. You’ll design and verify circuits, lead PCB work, support EMC/UL/CE testing, and partner closely with firmware and manufacturing teams on smart, outdoor-rated products.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on tools, experience, and benefits so you can see if it’s a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.