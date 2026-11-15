North Kingstown has steady demand for people who can keep plants, floors, and facilities running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain, troubleshoot, and repair production equipment to keep a plant running safely and reliably. Mix of mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic work, plus preventive maintenance and root-cause problem solving.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a manufacturing setting, doing preventive, predictive, and reactive maintenance on equipment and facility assets. Good fit if you have basic mechanical/electrical skills and like keeping production on track.

Employer: Advantage Maintenance, Inc

Location: North Kingstown, RI (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~2:30 PM–11:00 PM)

Pay: From $17.75/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Benefits: 401(k) + match, health insurance, PTO, paid training, referral program, retirement plan

Join a janitorial team at a well-known local employer, focusing on floor cleaning, buffing, and waxing with commercial equipment. Training is offered, but they want at least 1 year of floor equipment experience and comfort with PPE and being on your feet most of the shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same site or company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.