North Kingstown and nearby Exeter have a nice mix of restaurant and campus food jobs right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and being around people.

Employer: Adams and Associates, Inc. (Exeter Job Corps Academy)

Adams and Associates, Inc. (Exeter Job Corps Academy) Location: Slocum / Exeter, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.63 per hour

Help prep and serve meals for students at a 22-acre campus, with a steady Tuesday–Saturday, 10am–7pm schedule and Sunday & Monday off. Comes with free medical, dental, and vision, plus access to an on-site gym and a team-focused environment.

Employer: OSushi Asian Restaurant

Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Part-time (2–4 shifts/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour

Local sushi spot looking for a server; experience helps but they’ll train the right person. Nice pick if you want flexible shifts, good hourly pay, and an employee discount.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5951 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17 per hour

Lead the team during your shift, help with orders, pizza making, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, want leadership experience, and enjoy employee meal discounts.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5951 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18 per hour

Support the General Manager, supervise the crew, handle cash and inventory, and jump in on pizza prep and deliveries. A solid step up if you want management experience plus training and meal discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.