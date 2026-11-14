North Kingstown has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local routes to big‑money OTR runs. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and experience.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver lumber and building materials to residential and commercial job sites in a CDL‑B straight truck. This is a good fit if you want to be home daily, like hands‑on work loading/unloading, and enjoy friendly contact with contractors and homeowners.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in North Kingstown, RI (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

OTR dry van work hauling gear for live entertainment shows—Broadway, concerts, and tours. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked, plus fuel price support and paid permits, tolls, and insurance; passport required.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5951 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $18–$25 per hour

Local delivery role with flexible day and night shifts, great if you need a main job or side income. You’ll deliver orders, help in the store, and can grow into management; includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, and access to a company car in some cases.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.