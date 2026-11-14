North Kingstown has a nice little cluster of security openings right now, all with steady hours and the same solid hourly pay. If you’ve got armed security, law enforcement, or military experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Part-time (Wed & Fri, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM )

(Wed & Fri, ) Pay: $24.50/hour

Front desk role at a technology site. You’ll manage access control, check IDs, help visitors, watch cameras/alarms, and handle incidents calmly and professionally.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Part-time (Tue 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM , Sat 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM )

(Tue , Sat ) Pay: $24.50/hour

Front desk/visitor-focused role. You’ll greet guests, issue badges, track visitors and deliveries, monitor alarms, and keep detailed logs.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Part-time enhanced (Thu 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM , plus optional extra shifts)

(Thu , plus optional extra shifts) Pay: $24.50/hour

Anchor shift in the lobby with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app. Great if you want a steady base plus the chance to build up to near full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Part-time enhanced (Mon 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM , plus optional extra shifts)

(Mon , plus optional extra shifts) Pay: $24.50/hour

More access-control focused. You’ll verify credentials, control entry to restricted areas, keep access records, and do patrols of entry points and perimeter.

If one of these fits your schedule, apply soon and line up your next steady side income in North Kingstown.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.