North Kingstown is busy right now with warehouse and logistics work, especially around the big distribution centers. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot Location: North Kingstown, RI (Distribution Center)

(Distribution Center) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 2nd shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $16–$17/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role building store assortments, sorting and packing merchandise, and using pallet jacks in a high-volume DC. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k), 30% store discount, vacation properties access, and Free Lunch Fridays.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot Location: North Kingstown, RI (Transportation/Dispatch)

(Transportation/Dispatch) Type: Full-time , Sunday–Thursday, 3rd shift (10:30 PM – 7:00 AM)

, Sunday–Thursday, Pay: $19–$20/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Why it’s interesting: Night-shift admin role supporting drivers and outbound freight—lots of scheduling, tracking loads, and working with carriers in a climate-controlled office. Includes PTO, health coverage, 401(k), 30% store discount, vacation properties access, and Free Lunch Fridays.

(Also listed on Indeed here: Transportation Outbound Operations Admin – 3rd Shift – same role, different posting.)

Employer: Thales

Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Total Target Cash: $33,150–$55,250/year

Why it’s interesting: More advanced warehouse role where you help run day-to-day operations—shipping, receiving, inventory control, safety, and equipment upkeep. Comes with a strong benefits package, retirement plan with company contribution and match, paid holidays/PTO, and is eligible for a $2,500 referral bonus for external candidates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—North Kingstown logistics jobs tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.