North Kingstown has a nice mix of retail and auto service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Part-time, hourly

Starting pay: $16.50/hour

Lead shifts, help train the crew, and keep the store running smoothly while still working the sales floor. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, like a fast, fun retail vibe, and can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends).

Employer: DCD Automotive Holdings, INC (Nucar Hyundai of North Kingstown)

Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Be the go-to person between customers and mechanics, explaining repairs, parts options, and warranties. Great if you know cars, like problem-solving with people, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k) with company contribution.

Employer: DCD Automotive Holdings, INC (Nucar Toyota of North Kingstown)

Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Front-desk style role where you greet customers, schedule service, and keep them updated while their car is in the shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with company contribution, and employee discounts, plus training and growth paths.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5951 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $16/hour

Take orders, make pizzas, and keep the store clean and ready for the rush. Training is provided, and this is a solid pick if you want flexible hours, meal discounts, and a fast-paced team environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and go get that next paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.