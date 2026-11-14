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🛒 North Kingstown Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Kingstown has a nice mix of retail and auto service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours.
Part Time Support Lead – Five Below
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: North Kingstown, RI
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Starting pay: $16.50/hour
Lead shifts, help train the crew, and keep the store running smoothly while still working the sales floor. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, like a fast, fun retail vibe, and can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends).
Dealership Service Advisor – Nucar Hyundai
- Employer: DCD Automotive Holdings, INC (Nucar Hyundai of North Kingstown)
- Location: North Kingstown, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Be the go-to person between customers and mechanics, explaining repairs, parts options, and warranties. Great if you know cars, like problem-solving with people, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k) with company contribution.
Automotive Service Advisor – Nucar Toyota
- Employer: DCD Automotive Holdings, INC (Nucar Toyota of North Kingstown)
- Location: North Kingstown, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Front-desk style role where you greet customers, schedule service, and keep them updated while their car is in the shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with company contribution, and employee discounts, plus training and growth paths.
Customer Service Representative – Domino’s (Post Rd)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 5951 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $16/hour
Take orders, make pizzas, and keep the store clean and ready for the rush. Training is provided, and this is a solid pick if you want flexible hours, meal discounts, and a fast-paced team environment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and go get that next paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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