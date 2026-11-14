North Kingstown’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around Quonset. If you’re into numbers and like being close to the action in manufacturing and development, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thales

Thales Location: North Kingstown, RI (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Total Target Cash $88,837.50 – $159,868/year

Hands-on plant finance role supporting a busy manufacturing/personalization center. You’ll own month-end close, inventory valuation, KPIs, budgeting/forecasting, and be the finance partner to plant leadership. Strong fit if you know standard costing, Oracle, and like being close to operations. Comes with a broad benefits package (health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, insurance options).

Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat

Location: Quonset Point facility, North Kingstown, RI

Type: Listed as Volunteer on posting

Listed as on posting Salary: Not listed

Cross-program analyst role supporting COLUMBIA & VIRGINIA submarine construction finance teams. You’ll dig into performance and variance analysis, budgets, EAC reviews, manpower and operating plans, and regular reporting. Good match if you’re strong in Excel, like large data sets, and want exposure to government contract cost control.

Employer: Quonset Development Corporation

Location: North Kingstown, RI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $135,000 per year

Lead day-to-day accounting (AP/AR, payroll, GL) and support the CFO with financial statements, budgeting, forecasting, grants, cash flow, and audits. You’ll manage staff, tighten internal controls, and work with tools like Excel and possibly Dynamics 365. Great fit for someone with 5–7+ years of experience, some management background, and interest in or progress toward a CPA. Strong benefits, including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition/professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.