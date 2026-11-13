North Kingstown is turning into a serious hub for cutting-edge hardware and autonomy work, especially around the water. If you’re an engineer who likes real hardware and real impact, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: REGENT

REGENT Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the flight‑critical actuation systems on REGENT’s all‑electric Seagliders. You’ll lead architecture, requirements, performance, and qualification for aero and hydro surfaces, working closely with loads, controls, GNC, and certification teams as they move from prototype to production.

Employer: REGENT

REGENT Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 30+ person hardware org (structures, electrical, mechanical) building REGENT’s Seagliders from concept through certification and into production. This is a senior leadership role focused on growing managers, tightening processes, and driving delivery across multiple programs.

Employer: REGENT

REGENT Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take point on hydrofoil and hull hydrodynamics for Seagliders, from CFD and reduced‑order models to test correlation and certification support. Ideal if you’re deep in multiphase CFD, foil design, and simulation, and want your work tied directly to a new vehicle category.

Employer: HavocAI

Location: North Kingstown, RI (preferred) ; also open to Austin, TX; San Diego, CA; Boston, MA

; also open to Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the on‑the‑ground engineer for HavocAI’s uncrewed systems, deploying globally (up to 80% travel) to integrate and sustain USVs and other autonomous platforms in tough, sometimes high‑risk environments. Strong fit if you’re hands‑on with power, RF, electromechanical integration, and like field work more than desk work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and open to strong adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.