North Kingstown has a nice little pocket of lab jobs right now, especially if you’re curious about science and want steady work with training.

All of these are with Eurofins Environment Testing and are entry-level, full-time, and on 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:30 pm–10:00 pm) with 1–2 weeks of paid training on 1st shift.

Employer: Eurofins

Eurofins Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Handle environmental samples as they come into the lab: check them in, label, store, and help with shipping and disposal. Great fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get into lab work without a science degree.

Employer: Eurofins Environment Testing (USA)

Eurofins Environment Testing (USA) Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Very similar hands-on work with samples: receiving, logging into the computer system, packing for shipment, and helping keep the lab running smoothly. Good for fast learners who like routine, teamwork, and clear procedures.

Employer: Eurofins Environment Testing (USA)

Eurofins Environment Testing (USA) Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Another entry-level role focused on EPA-regulated sample handling, documentation, and light lab support. If you have a high school diploma or GED, basic computer skills, and like staying organized, this could be your way into the science world.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.