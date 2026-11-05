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🏭 North Kingstown Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings
North Kingstown’s industrial park is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to skilled engineering roles. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate (Splitter) – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Ocean State Job Lot
- Location: North Kingstown, RI (Distribution Center)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM
- Pay: $16.50–$17.25/hour
Move and sort merchandise onto pallets using RF scanners and pallet jacks in a busy distribution center. This role comes with strong perks like PTO, health benefits, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, 30% store discount, vacation properties access, and Free Lunch Fridays.
D956 Deckplate Detail Planner
- Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat
- Location: Quonset Point / East Greenwich, RI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support submarine production by writing work instructions, handling design changes, and solving day-to-day planning issues on the deck plate. Good fit if you have 2+ years in trades, military, planning, logistics, or similar and want a long-term career path with a major defense employer.
Product Quality Engineer
- Employer: Hayward Holdings, Inc.
- Location: North Kingstown, RI
- Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week
- Pay: Not listed
Lead failure investigations and root-cause analysis on pool equipment to boost product reliability and cut warranty issues. Ideal for someone with a Bachelor’s in Electrical/Computer Engineering (or related) and 3+ years in quality, reliability, or process engineering who likes hands-on testing and data-driven problem solving.
Material Handler 1
- Employer: Hayward Holdings, Inc.
- Location: North Kingstown, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep materials moving smoothly from receiving to the production floor, help with warehouse upkeep, and verify incoming shipments. Good match if you have 2+ years of warehouse experience, can lift up to 51 lbs, and want steady work with a global manufacturer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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