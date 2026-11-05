🚌 North Kingstown Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Kingstown has a nice mix of local delivery and high-earning OTR driving right now. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: North Kingstown, RI (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is long-haul work that’s different from typical freight. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee (about $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), health insurance program, detention pay, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Over-the-road dry van with under 110,000 miles per year and a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked. Passport required.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: North Kingstown, RI

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages & benefits )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local professional customers, pick up returns, and keep the vehicle clean and inspected. You may also help in the store with stocking, cashier work, and customer service. Must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that meets company standards; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus. Benefits include paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and career growth opportunities.

If something here fits your style—local routes or big-mile show tours—click through, skim the details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.