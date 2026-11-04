🏭 North Kingstown Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

North Kingstown is busy with factory and production work right now. If you like building, fixing, or working with your hands, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat

General Dynamics Electric Boat Location: North Kingstown, RI (Quonset Point)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an Outside Machinist helping build parts of nuclear submarines. You’ll use hand tools and precision measuring tools, read blueprints, and work in tight spaces and on the sub hull. Great fit if you’re mechanical, like working on cars, and want paid training, benefits, 401(k), and shift differentials.

Employer: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Full-time, on-site, 2nd shift (4:30 pm – 12:30 am with OT)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role assembling precision measurement products. You’ll follow clear work instructions, use basic hand tools, and learn mechanical or electro-mechanical assembly. Good for someone dependable who wants to build skills in a global manufacturing company with on-the-job training.

Employer: Cargill

Location: North Kingstown, RI

Type: Tiempo completo / Full-time

Shift: 1er turno / 1st shift

Pay: $19.90/hr

Trabajo de producción de alimentos manejando, cortando y empacando productos cárnicos en un ambiente rápido. Incluye seguro médico, dental y de la vista, vacaciones pagadas, días festivos y plan 401(k). Ideal si puedes trabajar de pie, seguir procesos y quieres un puesto estable en una empresa grande.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.