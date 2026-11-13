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🛒 North Kansas City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Kansas City has a nice mix of hands-on retail and event-based roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people, staying active, and keeping your days moving.
Merchandiser
- Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group
- Location: North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour + OT potential
- Extras: $200/month car allowance, $300/month gas card, $500 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM
You’ll stock shelves, build displays, and manage product placement for beer, wine, and spirits at local accounts. This is a good fit if you’re 21+, have your own car, can lift 45–65 lbs, and want a steady daytime schedule with mileage support.
Store Associate
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $15.50/hour
- Schedule: Flexible shifts 7 days a week, 6 AM – 9 PM, every other weekend required
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/11/2027
You’ll run the register, restock shelves, help in photo/beauty, and support the pharmacy team. Great entry-level role if you’re at least 16, can be on your feet, and want part-time hours with access to benefits and employee discounts.
Retail Sales Coordinator
- Employer: Blue Chip Athletic
- Location: North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role supports Blue Chip Wrestling’s event and online retail sales—planning events, booking travel, coordinating artwork and orders, and handling post-event customer questions. Good for someone organized who likes spreadsheets, travel to sports events, and working across teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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