🍽️ Several Food Service Jobs in North Kansas City Hospitals

North Kansas City’s hospital kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping patients and staff eat well, these are worth a look.

Employer: NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services)

NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services) Location: North Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Varies, Sun–Sat , every 4th weekend; start times at 5:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. ; holiday rotation

Varies, , every 4th weekend; start times at ; holiday rotation Experience: 1 year in large-quantity cooking preferred

1 year in large-quantity cooking preferred Education: High school or equivalent preferred

You’ll supervise patient room service and overall kitchen sanitation, and help run the full Food Service Department during early mornings, evenings, and weekends. Good fit if you’ve worked in big kitchens and are ready to lead a team.

Employer: NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services)

NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services) Location: North Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Experience: 2 years as a cook in the food service industry preferred

2 years as a cook in the food service industry preferred Skills: Professional cooking equipment, knife safety, basic math; must read, write, speak, and understand English; Food Handler’s Permit within 30 days of hire

Professional cooking equipment, knife safety, basic math; must read, write, speak, and understand English; Education: High school or equivalent preferred

This role supports many outlets: patient room service, cafeteria, Meals-on-Wheels, child care, catering, and hospital events. You’ll follow recipes and production guides while meeting strict safety and sanitation rules.

Employer: NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services)

NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services) Location: North Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. , every other weekend, every other holiday

, every other weekend, every other holiday Experience: 2 years as a cook in the food service industry preferred

2 years as a cook in the food service industry preferred Skills: Professional cooking equipment, knife safety, basic math; must read, write, speak, and understand English; Food Handler’s Permit within 30 days of hire

Professional cooking equipment, knife safety, basic math; must read, write, speak, and understand English; Education: High school or equivalent preferred

Similar to the other cook role, but with a clear daytime schedule. You’ll prep and cook for patients, cafeteria, and special programs while keeping high safety and quality standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—hospital kitchens often have more than one opening and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.