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🍽️ Several Food Service Jobs in North Kansas City Hospitals
North Kansas City’s hospital kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping patients and staff eat well, these are worth a look.
Supervisor, Food & Nutrition Services
- Employer: NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services)
- Location: North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Varies, Sun–Sat, every 4th weekend; start times at 5:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.; holiday rotation
- Experience: 1 year in large-quantity cooking preferred
- Education: High school or equivalent preferred
You’ll supervise patient room service and overall kitchen sanitation, and help run the full Food Service Department during early mornings, evenings, and weekends. Good fit if you’ve worked in big kitchens and are ready to lead a team.
Cook – Food & Nutrition Services
- Employer: NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services)
- Location: North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 2 years as a cook in the food service industry preferred
- Skills: Professional cooking equipment, knife safety, basic math; must read, write, speak, and understand English; Food Handler’s Permit within 30 days of hire
- Education: High school or equivalent preferred
This role supports many outlets: patient room service, cafeteria, Meals-on-Wheels, child care, catering, and hospital events. You’ll follow recipes and production guides while meeting strict safety and sanitation rules.
Cook – Day Shift, Hospital Kitchen
- Employer: NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital – Food & Nutrition Services)
- Location: North Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Days, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., every other weekend, every other holiday
- Experience: 2 years as a cook in the food service industry preferred
- Skills: Professional cooking equipment, knife safety, basic math; must read, write, speak, and understand English; Food Handler’s Permit within 30 days of hire
- Education: High school or equivalent preferred
Similar to the other cook role, but with a clear daytime schedule. You’ll prep and cook for patients, cafeteria, and special programs while keeping high safety and quality standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—hospital kitchens often have more than one opening and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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