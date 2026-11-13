Four adorable kittens in North Highlands, CA are hoping to find loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats with friendly, social personalities, cared for by Fluff Buddies.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

Shelter: Fluff Buddies

Contact: (916) 214-8020

AmberMac is one of three kittens who were sadly abandoned in a carrier at a Petco, but staff report she is in excellent health and is very friendly and outgoing. She has a shiny black coat and loves meeting new people.

If you’d like to meet AmberMac, please first fill out the Fluff Buddies adoption questionnaire here: http://www.fluffbuddies.org/infoquestions.php.

👉 Meet AmberMac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / Tuxedo

Shelter: Fluff Buddies

Contact: (916) 214-8020

JadeMac is AmberMac’s sister, also one of the three kittens left in a carrier at Petco. Like her sibling, she was found in great health and is very social and outgoing. Her cute tuxedo markings make her stand out.

To meet JadeMac, please complete the Fluff Buddies adoption questionnaire: http://www.fluffbuddies.org/infoquestions.php.

👉 Meet JadeMac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (bottle-raised)

Baby kitten (bottle-raised) Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Fluff Buddies

Contact: (916) 214-8020

PurritoW is part of the “Purr Litter.” Born 7/29/26, he came into foster care at just one day old and was bottle-raised in a loving foster home with other cats and dogs. He’s described as super social, confident, and a loud purrer, with a sleek black coat.

To meet PurritoW, start by filling out the Fluff Buddies adoption questionnaire: http://www.fluffbuddies.org/infoquestions.php.

👉 Meet PurritoW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (bottle-raised)

Baby kitten (bottle-raised) Gender: Male

Color: White

Shelter: Fluff Buddies

Contact: (916) 214-8020

PurrcyW is Purrito’s brother from the Purr Litter, also born 7/29/26 and bottle-raised from one day old. He has a white coat and is described as fun, sweet, and easygoing, with a big purr and a social nature from growing up around other cats and dogs.

To meet PurrcyW, please complete the Fluff Buddies adoption questionnaire: http://www.fluffbuddies.org/infoquestions.php.

👉 Meet PurrcyW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near North Highlands, CA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Fluff Buddies at (916) 214-8020 and submit their online questionnaire. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these kittens find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.