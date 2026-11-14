North Hero is buzzing with summer camp hiring, especially around youth programs on Lake Champlain. If you like teaching, leading, or mentoring kids and teens, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki

GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki Location: North Hero, VT (on Lake Champlain)

(on Lake Champlain) Type: Contract, seasonal (June 15 – August 21)

Pay: $630–$732.50 per week (6‑day workweek; housing and meals included )

(6‑day workweek; ) Help run the K–4 boys day camp, support counselors, and keep activities and schedules on track. Great fit if you enjoy being the organized “right hand” leader and want a summer living at camp.

Employer: GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki

GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki Location: North Hero, VT

Type: Seasonal (June 11 – August 22)

Pay: $575–$736 per week (6‑day workweek; housing and meals included )

(6‑day workweek; ) Lead the Counselor‑in‑Training program for teens, plan trainings, and mentor future camp counselors. Good for someone 20+ with leadership experience who wants to shape the next wave of camp staff.

Employer: GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki

GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki Location: North Hero, VT

Type: Contract, seasonal (June 11 – August 22)

Pay: $725–$885 per week (6‑day workweek; housing and meals included )

(6‑day workweek; ) Take the lead on the K–4 boys day camp: manage staff, plan activities, and handle parent communication. Ideal if you’re 20+ and ready to run the show for a busy, fun day camp.

Employer: GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki

GBYMCA – Camp Abnaki Location: North Hero, VT (Lake Champlain waterfront)

(Lake Champlain waterfront) Type: Contract, seasonal (June 11 – August 21)

Pay: $630–$782.52 per week (6‑day workweek; housing and meals included )

(6‑day workweek; ) Run the sailing program, supervise instructors, and teach campers on small boats, Hobies, and windsurfers. Best for strong sailors with lifeguarding/CPR (or willing to get it) who want their “classroom” to be the lake.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in before camp spots fill up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.