North Haven has some solid transportation roles right now, from parcel delivery to CDL and diesel tech work. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and hands-on work.

Employer: McKesson

McKesson Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + incentives (up to 16% extra)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m. until route completion, home every evening

Deliver medical supplies and equipment for a Fortune 10 healthcare company. Full benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, stock purchase, wellness program) plus ongoing training and support toward a CDL.

Employer: Krb Trucking

Krb Trucking Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $275 per day

Requirements: CDL A , 2+ years experience

, Contact: Call 203-707-4496

Straightforward CDL A driving job with daily pay listed up front. Good fit if you already have experience and want to talk directly with the employer.

Employer: The Pete Store

Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Part-time

Focus: Repair and maintenance of diesel engine trucks

Part-time diesel tech role at a large, well-known truck dealer. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and employer-paid training, plus lots of chances to earn advanced diesel certifications.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or call while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.