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🚌 North Haven CT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
North Haven has some solid transportation roles right now, from parcel delivery to CDL and diesel tech work. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and hands-on work.
Parcel Van Driver Professional – Medical Supplies
- Employer: McKesson
- Location: North Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00/hour + incentives (up to 16% extra)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m. until route completion, home every evening
Deliver medical supplies and equipment for a Fortune 10 healthcare company. Full benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, stock purchase, wellness program) plus ongoing training and support toward a CDL.
CDL A Driver
- Employer: Krb Trucking
- Location: North Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $275 per day
- Requirements: CDL A, 2+ years experience
- Contact: Call 203-707-4496
Straightforward CDL A driving job with daily pay listed up front. Good fit if you already have experience and want to talk directly with the employer.
Diesel Service Technician (Part-time)
- Employer: The Pete Store
- Location: North Haven, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Focus: Repair and maintenance of diesel engine trucks
Part-time diesel tech role at a large, well-known truck dealer. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and employer-paid training, plus lots of chances to earn advanced diesel certifications.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or call while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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