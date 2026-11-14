North Haven is busy right now with logistics and operations work, from big-name warehouses to growing corporate teams. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon

Amazon Location: North Haven, CT (onsite in fulfillment/operations buildings)

(onsite in fulfillment/operations buildings) Type: Full-time, 10-week paid internship , Summer 2027

Full-time, , Summer 2027 Salary: $60,690/year (prorated for internship) listed for North Haven

Hands-on leadership role inside an Amazon facility, where you’ll learn to manage 50–100 associates, run shifts, and own a real improvement project. Good fit if you’re a Bachelor’s student (Dec 2027–Aug 2028 grad) in supply chain, business, or engineering who wants real-world operations experience plus access to Amazon benefits during the program.

Employer: SoTalent (recruiting for a restaurant-industry client)

(recruiting for a restaurant-industry client) Location: North Haven, CT

Work Setting: Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role building a Procurement Center of Excellence from the ground up—owning tools, data, dashboards, and savings tracking. Great for someone with 8+ years in procurement/supply chain/analytics, strong Power BI/Tableau skills, and a passion for using data and AI to drive cost savings and better processes.

Employer: GXO Logistics

Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 1st Shift, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm (Saturday rotation)

Salary: $59,840 – $74,800/year + benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k))

Lead an inventory control team in a busy warehouse, keeping counts accurate and processes tight while coaching staff and driving continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 2+ years of related experience, some supervisory background, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced 3PL environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—North Haven logistics roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.