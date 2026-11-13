🍽️ North Haven CT Food Jobs – Multiple Roles With Benefits

North Haven’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring steady help. If you like early shifts, kitchen work, or leading a team, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: North Haven, CT (Medtronic – 60 Middletown Avenue)

(Medtronic – 60 Middletown Avenue) Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

High-volume cafeteria-style role with steady weekday hours and no late nights. Includes access to a wide range of benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, discounts) and on-the-job training if you have some food service experience.

Employer: Clarion Inn North Haven

Location: North Haven, CT

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Type: Part-time, day shift

Great fit if you love cooking and want mornings only. You’ll handle breakfast prep and plating, keep your station clean, and get access to hotel-style perks like health insurance options, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: North Haven, CT

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep things running smoothly in a fast-paced restaurant. This role is good if you have some leadership or restaurant experience and want growth, with potential perks like paid vacation, holidays, and education assistance (details vary by franchise).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.