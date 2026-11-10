📅 Kids Who Code STEAM program at North Haven Library

📅 Kids Who Code at North Haven Library

Kids can learn computer coding in a fun way with Kids Who Code, a national program that wants to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. The program focuses on bravery, resilience, curiosity, and creativity to spark a passion for computer science in children.

This is a STEAM program for kids at the North Haven Memorial Library.

By registering, parents/legal guardians agree to a liability waiver releasing the Town of North Haven and its staff from claims related to personal injury or property damage during the program.

The library may photograph or record people at programs for promotional use. You can ask a staff member if you do not want your or your child’s image used.

Please arrive on time. Because of limited supplies and class disruption, no one may enter more than 10 minutes after the program starts.