🛒 North Haven CT Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17+/hr

North Haven has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from store demos to meat cutting. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: CROSSMARK (Product Connections, part of Acosta Group)

CROSSMARK (Product Connections, part of Acosta Group) Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Part-time / Internship (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Salary: $17.00/hr

You’ll run in-store food and product demos, prep and serve samples, and chat with shoppers about what you’re showcasing. Good fit if you’re outgoing, comfortable standing and lifting, and want flexible, part-time hours in a retail setting.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Part-time (listed as Customer Service, retail schedule)

Salary: Starting at $17/hr

Help customers with delivery scheduling, payments, and questions after they buy furniture. This role is great if you’re friendly on the phone and in person, can multitask, and don’t mind a schedule that includes nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.25 – $26.63/hr (estimated range)

Cut, grind, wrap, and stock fresh meats and help keep the meat and seafood cases full and clean. Ideal if you already have meat-cutting training/experience and don’t mind working in a cooler environment and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.