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🏭 North Haven Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles
North Haven’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like fixing, improving, and keeping plants running safely. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.
Continuous Improvement Engineer I – Stord (via Archer)
- Employer: Archer (recruiting for Stord)
- Location: North Haven, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help launch and improve high-volume fulfillment centers for a fast-growing logistics tech company. This role is great if you enjoy warehouse layout design, automation/robotics, and Lean/Six Sigma projects and want to work on new facilities and large customer solutions.
Maintenance Mechanic – Kamps Pallets
- Employer: Kamps Pallets
- Location: North Haven, CT 06473 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $30.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, referral program
Keep production running by troubleshooting and repairing industrial equipment (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Good fit if you have solid maintenance experience, like hands-on work, and want steady pay plus full benefits.
Safety and Project Supervisor – Wynne Hires (for United Aluminum)
- Employer: Wynne Hires (recruiting for United Aluminum)
- Location: North Haven, CT 06473 (in person, 24/7 plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000 – $95,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO
Lead the plant safety program and drive continuous improvement projects in a 24/7 manufacturing environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing, strong OSHA and workers’ comp experience, and like mixing safety leadership with process and cost-improvement work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing roles in North Haven tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.