🏭 North Haven Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles

North Haven’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like fixing, improving, and keeping plants running safely. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Stord )

Archer (recruiting for ) Location: North Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help launch and improve high-volume fulfillment centers for a fast-growing logistics tech company. This role is great if you enjoy warehouse layout design, automation/robotics, and Lean/Six Sigma projects and want to work on new facilities and large customer solutions.

Employer: Kamps Pallets

Location: North Haven, CT 06473 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, referral program

Keep production running by troubleshooting and repairing industrial equipment (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Good fit if you have solid maintenance experience, like hands-on work, and want steady pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Wynne Hires (recruiting for United Aluminum )

(recruiting for ) Location: North Haven, CT 06473 (in person, 24/7 plant)

(in person, 24/7 plant) Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000 – $95,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Lead the plant safety program and drive continuous improvement projects in a 24/7 manufacturing environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing, strong OSHA and workers’ comp experience, and like mixing safety leadership with process and cost-improvement work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing roles in North Haven tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.