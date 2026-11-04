🍽️ North Hampton NH: Multiple Food & Bakery Jobs Hiring Now

North Hampton’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and friendly customers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise)

The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise) Location: North Hampton, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $15.25/hour + tips for part-time (full-time rate also listed in posting)

Work in a busy Dunkin’ where the focus is on support, positivity, and kindness. Flexible schedules, tips, free shift meals, employee discounts, medical & dental, PTO, tuition help with SNHU, and up to a $2,000 graduation bonus for high school students make this a strong option if you want growth and steady hours.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: North Hampton, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role helping with dough prep, glazing, baking, and customer service in the bakery. Good fit if you like a mix of kitchen work and talking with shoppers. Offers flexible schedules, early access to part of your paycheck, store discounts, health benefits for eligible staff, and vacation/PTO.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: North Hampton, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages paid weekly (exact amount not listed)

Perfect if you already have cake decorating experience and enjoy detailed, creative work. You’ll handle custom cake orders, icing, piping, and display cases in a fast-paced bakery. Comes with flexible schedules, store discounts, health benefits for eligible employees, vacation/PTO, and training for career growth.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.