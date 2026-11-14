North East’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: North East, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and prepare customer orders to help supply local communities. This is a good fit if you’re upbeat, like staying active, and don’t mind lifting, walking, and working with pallet jacks and other warehouse gear.

Employer: KeHE Distributors

Location: North East, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.80/hour, with potential increase to $24.40/hour after 90 days; extra pay for freezer, cooler, and night hours

Full-time warehouse role with steady Sunday–Thursday, 11:00 AM shifts. You’ll use RF scanners to pick, pack, and move products, with benefits starting after 30 days and hands-on training for equipment and growth into higher-paying roles.

Employer: ALO

Location: North East, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering and automation for a busy fulfillment center, overseeing conveyors, robotics, maintenance, and process improvements. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of engineering leadership in distribution or manufacturing who wants to drive big projects and manage a technical team.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.