Rep. Austin Foss, D-Fargo, listens to a Legislative Management meeting in the House chamber on Nov. 12, 2026. (Photo by Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

Two North Dakota lawmakers from the same Fargo-area district will lead the Legislature’s outnumbered Democrats in the upcoming session.

House Democrats elected Rep. Austin Foss, D-Fargo, and Senate Democrats elected Sen. Jamie Selzler, D-Fargo, as their minority leaders Thursday evening, along with other leadership positions. They represent District 44, an area of north Fargo.

Democrats are a tiny minority in the Legislature, but they did gain a few seats in the general election. Republicans control the House 80-14 and the Senate 41-6.

Foss, 32, said he wanted the job to “keep going on the momentum” Democrats gained from the election. He is an architect first elected in 2024.

Foss succeeds Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, who had been leader since 2023 and did not seek reelection to his House seat.

The new leader acknowledged Democrats have to work with Republicans on anything they want to pass, but said their job also is to be a voice for the voters who sent them to Bismarck.

Democrats will prioritize lowering costs for North Dakotans, making government fair and accountable, strengthening public schools and retaining teachers, Foss said. Critics of Democrats “are going to see that we will have a voice,” he said. “It may not translate necessarily into legislative wins, but we’re taking it one step at a time.”

Selzler, 48, is a certified personal trainer who coaches people for losing weight. He previously worked in senior leadership for Amazon and Walmart.

He said he became involved in politics at a young age as a Republican but left the GOP after 2000 when he perceived the party was out of touch with why North Dakota’s population was shrinking. He lost a close race as a Democrat for a Grand Forks-area legislative seat in 2006, and afterward became executive director of the state Democratic-NPL Party.

Selzler said he sought the leader post because of his skill set for communicating the Democrats’ wins and putting their priorities into action.

District Democratic leaders appointed him in August to serve the remaining two years of former Sen. Josh Boschee’s term after Boschee was elected mayor of Fargo in June. Selzler said he probably will run for a full term in 2028.

Selzler said it might be surprising to see a new lawmaker in leadership, but said he is comfortable in such roles based on his past work experience. He also cited his years in politics and campaigns.

He succeeds Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who had been minority leader since 2022 and did not run for reelection this year. Selzler said he plans to work on common goals with Republicans.

“Our goal is not to fight with Republicans or get in the way. Our goal is to represent the issues that North Dakotans care about when it comes to lower costs or what we’re going to do to keep government accountable, focusing on schools,” Selzler said.

House Democrats elected Rep. Collette Brown, D-Warwick, as assistant minority leader and Rep.-elect Laura Dronen, D-Fargo, as caucus leader.

Senate Democrats elected Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo, as assistant minority leader and Sen.-elect Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, as caucus leader.

The Legislature’s Republicans are led by House Majority Leader Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, and Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot.

Legislative leaders are paid an extra $20 per calendar day during the session.

The Legislature’s organizational session is Dec. 1-3, culminating in Gov. Kelly Armstrong’s budget address outlining his priorities.

Reach North Dakota Monitor reporter Jack Dura at jdura@northdakotamonitor.com.

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