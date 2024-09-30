Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • North Dakota Monitor

    Deal reached on sale of Ponzi scheme cattle company to North Dakota investor

    By Jeff Beach,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eP67W_0vobNNDP00

    Cattle roam in a pasture near Killdeer in southwest North Dakota. (Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor)

    A North Dakota rancher and a partner are poised to pay about $15.7 million for a beef marketing company that became a Ponzi scheme and owes millions of dollars to investors.

    Wylie Bice of Killdeer says he expects to close on the purchase of Agridime, now doing business as American Grazed Beef, in a couple of weeks. But he added that his business, Sheer Marketing LLC, already has been buying calves in North Dakota and other states to process into steaks and other cuts of beef next year.

    American Grazed Beef sells beef and other products directly to consumers through its website.

    A court hearing to approve the sale is Oct. 7. Objections can be made until Oct. 2, according to an update posted on the Agridime website Wednesday.

    The update comes from court-appointed receiver Stephen Fahey, who has been overseeing Agridime operations since federal investigators labeled it as a Ponzi scheme.

    A court recently confirmed that Agridime acted as a Ponzi scheme , raising money from new investors to pay off previous investors, eventually leading to the company’s financial collapse.

    A complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission that was unsealed in December 2023 alleged that Texas-based Agridime had raised at least $191 million from more than 2,100 investors in at least 15 states.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    The North Dakota Securities Commission has said North Dakota investors are owed about $40 million, more than any other state where Agridime operated.

    Bice is among those who are owed money by Agridime, which promised high returns on investments in the cattle industry without having to do any of the work. There also are ranchers who delivered cattle to Agridime but were never paid.

    Fahey said the $15.7 million purchase price may change as the company continues to sell frozen beef under the American Grazed Beef name.

    The purchase agreement also includes the new owners giving 20% of the profits from the company over five years to the receiver to help pay off investors who are still owed money.

    Bice said it may be years before they begin to collect at least some of what they are owed.

    The purchase includes the company’s frozen meat supply, the company’s equipment, and land in Kansas and Illinois.

    Bice said the land and some other assets will likely be sold. The company will work with feedlots in Kansas and a meat processor in Texas. It will have warehouse space in Kansas and Texas.

    Bice does not expect to move any business operations to North Dakota. But he said he already has bought calves from producers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota and other states.

    “Just buying from the old customers,” Bice said, referring to ranchers that sold to Agridime.

    He said an initial goal will be to build up cattle processing again so that by next year the company is processing five to six semi-loads of cattle a week, with each load holding 37 to 40 head of cattle.

    He said he has been impressed with the marketing and direct sales part of the business, with sales up about 38% since the beginning of the year.

    For now, he said the only partner in the business will be Randy Quarne in Texas. Bice and Quarne had previously operated a trucking business together.

    Bice said there may be an opportunity for others to buy shares of the business down the road.

    “We need to run it a couple of years, just to see what it will do,” Bice said.

    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ima-Lima
    2d ago
    Wylie Bice, American Grazed Beef, Sheer Marketing LLC, good luck I hope everything goes great for you.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Dakota judge stops new federal rule on gas flaring
    North Dakota Monitor19 days ago
    Emergency responders struggle with burnout, budgets as disasters mount
    North Dakota Monitor25 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Man pleads guilty to shooting electricity and pipeline facilities
    North Dakota Monitor21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy