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North Dakota
📅 Holiday light shows and festivals across North Dakota
12 days ago
📅 Holiday getaways and light shows across North Dakota
North Dakota is packed with festive events and light displays this holiday season.
Medora
- Old-Fashioned Cowboy Christmas: Dec. 4–6 – Street food, shopping, dancing and live music.
- Medora Musical Christmas: Dec. 3–20, Old Town Hall Theater – Holiday show with Western flair. A Christmas Experience Bundle includes show ticket, brunch and lodging discounts at Rough Riders Hotel or Hotel 1883.
Garrison
- Dickens Village Festival: Nov. 27–28 & Dec. 4–5 – Victorian-style Main Street, Queen Elizabus double-decker bus, carriage rides, fruitcake toss, lighted parade, kids’ crafts and craft show.
Fargo
- Christkindlmarkt at Fargo Civic Center: Nov. 20–22 & Nov. 27–29 – Artisan gifts, seasonal food, live music, art demos and Bier Hall.
- Window Wonderland: Nov. 20–Dec. 5 on Broadway.
- Holiday Lights Parade: Dec. 5 downtown.
More events
- HollyDazzle Festival of Lights, Grand Forks: Nov. 22
- Holiday Dazzle Parade, Jamestown: Nov. 27
- Holiday Lights on Main, Mandan: Nov. 27–Jan. 9
- Capital City Christmas, Bismarck: Nov. 28
- Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive, Williston: Nov. 29–Dec. 30
- CPKC Holiday Train: Hankinson Dec. 18; Minot, Carrington & Harvey Dec. 19
For more ideas and details, visit www.ndtourism.com and check the Events Calendar and Holiday Lights guide.
More Info: Discover a Different Kind of Holiday Magic in Nort...
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