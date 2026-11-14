📅 Holiday getaways and light shows across North Dakota North Dakota is packed with festive events and light displays this holiday season. Medora Old-Fashioned Cowboy Christmas: Dec. 4–6 – Street food, shopping, dancing and live music.

– Street food, shopping, dancing and live music. Medora Musical Christmas: Dec. 3–20, Old Town Hall Theater – Holiday show with Western flair. A Christmas Experience Bundle includes show ticket, brunch and lodging discounts at Rough Riders Hotel or Hotel 1883. Garrison Dickens Village Festival: Nov. 27–28 & Dec. 4–5 – Victorian-style Main Street, Queen Elizabus double-decker bus, carriage rides, fruitcake toss, lighted parade, kids’ crafts and craft show. Fargo Christkindlmarkt at Fargo Civic Center: Nov. 20–22 & Nov. 27–29 – Artisan gifts, seasonal food, live music, art demos and Bier Hall.

– Artisan gifts, seasonal food, live music, art demos and Bier Hall. Window Wonderland: Nov. 20–Dec. 5 on Broadway.

on Broadway. Holiday Lights Parade: Dec. 5 downtown. More events HollyDazzle Festival of Lights, Grand Forks: Nov. 22

Holiday Dazzle Parade, Jamestown: Nov. 27

Holiday Lights on Main, Mandan: Nov. 27–Jan. 9

Capital City Christmas, Bismarck: Nov. 28

Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive, Williston: Nov. 29–Dec. 30

CPKC Holiday Train: Hankinson Dec. 18; Minot, Carrington & Harvey Dec. 19 For more ideas and details, visit www.ndtourism.com and check the Events Calendar and Holiday Lights guide.

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