📢 Help shape Bismarck-Mandan bus service by Nov. 20

The 2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP) Survey is now open, and it closes on November 20, 2026.

Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMMPO) and Bis-Man Transit are asking for feedback from everyone — whether you ride the bus now, used it in the past, or might need it in the future.

Your input will help guide decisions on:

Routes and service coverage

Hours of operation

Accessibility and paratransit services

Bus stop locations and amenities

Future transit improvements and investments

You can:

Fill out the TDP survey online. Add location-specific comments using the interactive map tool through the project website.

Share what’s working, what isn’t, and what you’d like to see so transit keeps up with our growing Bismarck-Mandan community.