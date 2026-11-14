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Mandan
📢 Last chance: Transit survey closes Nov. 20, 2026
11 days ago
📢 Help shape Bismarck-Mandan bus service by Nov. 20
The 2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP) Survey is now open, and it closes on November 20, 2026.
Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMMPO) and Bis-Man Transit are asking for feedback from everyone — whether you ride the bus now, used it in the past, or might need it in the future.
Your input will help guide decisions on:
- Routes and service coverage
- Hours of operation
- Accessibility and paratransit services
- Bus stop locations and amenities
- Future transit improvements and investments
You can:
- Fill out the TDP survey online.
- Add location-specific comments using the interactive map tool through the project website.
Share what’s working, what isn’t, and what you’d like to see so transit keeps up with our growing Bismarck-Mandan community.
More Info: 2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP) • City of Bism...
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