⚠️ New Development Fund loans and investments temporarily paused

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has put a temporary pause on new financing through the North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF).

Effective after the NDDF Board’s vote at its regular meeting on Nov. 13, 2026, the fund will not approve or enter into new loans, investments, or other financing commitments based on new applications received after that vote.

Key points:

The pause does NOT apply to the Child Care Loan Program for new or expanding licensed child care facilities across North Dakota .

to the for new or expanding licensed child care facilities across . NDDF will keep managing all existing loans and investments and will meet its legal and contractual obligations.

and will meet its legal and contractual obligations. Commerce and NDDF leadership are using this pause to review the fund’s operations after a recent audit and to see how it fits with ReadyND, the state’s long-term economic development plan.

For details about the Development Fund, visit belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.